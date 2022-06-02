Police call for witnesses and victims to come forward after several women assaulted at popular Derbyshire festival

Officers are investigating reports that a number of women were assaulted at the Bearded Theory festival in Swadlincote last week.

Derbyshire Police were called by security staff to the event at Catton Hall on Friday, May 27.

It is believed the incidents happened in the cider bar, and also at the queue for the ladies toilets, sometime between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact the police.

Those who were believed to have been affected have not come forward to speak to officers.

A man aged in his 30s from Leicestershire was arrested at the time and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to hear from any victims, or anyone who may have witnessed the incidents. Were you in those areas around that time?

If you have any information which you think could help with enquiries, please contact Derbyshire Police on the details below, quoting reference 22*304641:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101