On Wednesday, May 25, the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team released the image of a man they wish to identify.

Officers are searching for the pictured male in relation to a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Bakewell.

Anyone who can help identify the man is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*298937:

This appeal is part of an investigation into shoplifting incidents in Bakewell.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101