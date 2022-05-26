Police appeal to identify man in connection with shoplifting offences in Peak District town

Police in a Derbyshire town are asking the public to help their investigation into a series of shoplifting offences by identifying a man.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 10:45 am

On Wednesday, May 25, the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team released the image of a man they wish to identify.

Officers are searching for the pictured male in relation to a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Bakewell.

Anyone who can help identify the man is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*298937:

This appeal is part of an investigation into shoplifting incidents in Bakewell.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

