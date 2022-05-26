On Wednesday, May 25, the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team released the image of a man they wish to identify.
Officers are searching for the pictured male in relation to a number of recent shoplifting incidents in Bakewell.
Anyone who can help identify the man is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*298937:
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.