Paul Neave, of Winwick, Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty to eight charges of serious sexual offences against children and was remanded into custody at Derby Crown Court back in June 2021.

The 51-year-old, who lived in the Erewash area around the time of the incidents, exploited, raped and abused the girls, between 2004 and 2010.

He coerced the girls, the youngest who was in her very early teens at the time, into staying silent by giving them sweets or small amounts of money.

Not only did he rape and sexually abuse the children, but he also filmed the acts on a number of occasions.

As they grew older, one of women began to fully realise just how wrong his actions were and found the courage to speak out and report what had happened.

A full investigation was carried out and officers spoke to two other women who had also suffered in similar circumstances.

He was first arrested in March 2019, and following work and enquiries carried out by officers in Northamptonshire Police and Lancashire Police and he was subsequently charged with four counts of raping a child and four charges of sexual activity with a child.

Neave was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, and a five-year extended licence, at a hearing at Derby Crown Court.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for life and will be subject to a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Tim Phillips, who led the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the victims in for the bravery and patience that they have shown throughout the course of the investigation, and court process, which has been ongoing for around four years.

“This is a great outcome which reflects the severity of the offences Neave committed when the victims were vulnerable young girls.

“While they continue to live with the memories of what happened to them, I hope they will find some closure knowing that Neave is now behind bars.”

DC Phillips added: “We take all reports of rape, sexual assault and abuse seriously, regardless of when they happened and I would encourage any other victims of sexual abuse to try and find the strength to come forward, and to report their experiences.

“We will listen to you, and you will be believed. We will work hard to ensure we bring offenders to justice.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence please reach out for help and support.

Derbyshire Police have a Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool on their website., where you can report something that's happened to you, or to someone else. To access it, visit: Report rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences

A Police spokesperrson said: “You can report anonymously, without giving us your details. We won't judge you; we'll treat you with respect, and we'll always put your health and wellbeing first.”