Police appeal to identify man after assault in popular Chesterfield bar

The incident happened at Maison Mes Amis on Old Road in Chesterfield on Thursday, December 23 at around 10.00pm. The assault took place in the men’s toilets and the victim suffered cuts and bruises to his face and head.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. If you recognise this man or have any information about the assault, please get in contact with Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below, quoting reference 21*746279: