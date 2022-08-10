Police appeal to identify man after assault at Derbyshire leisure centre

Police are asking the public to help them trace a man following an incident at a Derbyshire leisure centre.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 4:05 pm
Derbyshire Police are currently investigating an assault that took place at the Moorways Leisure Centre in Derby on Monday, June 20.

Officers would like to speak to the pictured male as part of their enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

Anyone who can identify the male, or with information regarding the assault, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000353812:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.