Police appeal to identify man after assault at Derbyshire leisure centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are currently investigating an assault that took place at the Moorways Leisure Centre in Derby on Monday, June 20.

Officers would like to speak to the pictured male as part of their enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact Derbyshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who can identify the male, or with information regarding the assault, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000353812:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101