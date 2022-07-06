Police appeal to identify driver after spate of criminal damage in Derbyshire town

On Tuesday, July 5, the Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood team reported that they had recovered the pictured vehicle after it caused criminal damage in Killamarsh.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, and have asked the public to help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information concerning the driver or the car – as well as those who may have spotted something suspicious – are asked to contact the team via their Facebook page, or by calling 101.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have seized this car and are now searching for its driver.