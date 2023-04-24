Officers from the Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team have released images of two men they wish to identity in relation to off-road motorbikes being used in the area.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are seeking help from our community to try and identify these individuals. Off-road motorbikes are currently one of our priorities and we take this very seriously.”

These are the men that officers wish to identify.

If you can help trace these men or have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 210-1042023:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101