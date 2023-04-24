News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to identify Derbyshire off-road bikers – and reassure residents they take issue ‘very seriously’

Officers have called on the public to help them locate two off-road bikers in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team have released images of two men they wish to identity in relation to off-road motorbikes being used in the area.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are seeking help from our community to try and identify these individuals. Off-road motorbikes are currently one of our priorities and we take this very seriously.”

These are the men that officers wish to identify.These are the men that officers wish to identify.
If you can help trace these men or have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 210-1042023:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.