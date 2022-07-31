Police appeal to identify Derbyshire man who threatened bus driver during road rage incident

Officers are appealing for help identifying the pictured man after a bus driver was threatened in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 10:30 am

The incident occurred at the Trent Barton bus depot in Langley Mill at around 7.35pm on June 6 – and involved a motorist making threats towards a bus driver.

The pictured man was seen in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may recognise him.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to get in touch with the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*259558:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.