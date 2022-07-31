Police appeal to identify Derbyshire man who threatened bus driver during road rage incident

The incident occurred at the Trent Barton bus depot in Langley Mill at around 7.35pm on June 6 – and involved a motorist making threats towards a bus driver.
The pictured man was seen in the area at the time of the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may recognise him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*259558:
