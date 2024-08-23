Police appeal to help trace wanted Derbyshire man – with public urged not to approach

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:51 BST
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man.

Shane Tunstead was released from prison on May 20 2024. He is now wanted on a recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers also want to speak to him in connection with a number of other offences, including assault, affray and theft.

”Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate the 33-year-old – who lives in Glossop but has links across the High Peak.

Officers are attempting to trace Tunstead.
Officers are attempting to trace Tunstead.

“Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to contact the police.”

If you see Tunstead, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*334604:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.