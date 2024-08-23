Police appeal to help trace wanted Derbyshire man – with public urged not to approach
Shane Tunstead was released from prison on May 20 2024. He is now wanted on a recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers also want to speak to him in connection with a number of other offences, including assault, affray and theft.
”Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate the 33-year-old – who lives in Glossop but has links across the High Peak.
“Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to contact the police.”
If you see Tunstead, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*334604:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.