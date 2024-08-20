Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Chesterfield will be hosting a fostering information event to encourage more local people to become foster carers.

The Fostering Information morning, taking place on September 22 at Deja Vu on Chatsworth Road, in Chesterfield, will allow people who are considering becoming foster carers to have informal chats in a safe space with current carers and social workers.

Rebecca Priest 46, decided to host this event to do her bit in addressing the current shortages of foster carers in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to statistics published by The Fostering Network, since 2019 the number of fostering households decreased by 1,045 – while the number of children in care has increased by 5,690 in England.

According to statistics published by The Fostering Network, Since 2019 the number of fostering households decreased by 1,045 - while the number of children in care has increased by 5,690 in England.

The foster carer said: “I think the cost of living crisis has massively impacted foster caring because people used to buy houses bigger than what they needed, whereas now they can only generally afford the minimum to meet their needs. They don’t have the space to house these children who need homes. I think there’s also a misconception that foster carers look after the children for free which may put people off.”

The Chesterfield resident, who is a foster carer with her husband Tim, believes that the taboos of talking about the financial aspect of foster caring often leave people unaware that they would receive a fee for their provision of care.

Rebecca said: “When I worked as a teaching assistant it wasn’t taboo to talk about the money I received for looking after my school kids, so why should it be when we’re looking after children in our own home? I do however think this can be a sensitive subject that should be talked about carefully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You get a substantial allowance for looking after these children which can be the equivalent of a full time job. I think this needs to be put out there because the financial aspect might be putting some people off and we are desperate for foster carers at the minute.”

Rebecca and Tim first became foster carers five years ago, taking in two children during that time. Rebecca described watching the children transform whilst they are under her care as “really rewarding.”

The event in September is free to attend, beginning at 9am and ending at noon. Rebecca hopes to encourage as many potential foster carers to attend as possible to help start them on their journey to fostering. Complimentary refreshments will also be provided.

She said: “Don’t judge yourself, put yourself forward and let the professionals judge whether you are suitable or not. I think it’s very easy to say ‘I couldn’t do that’ but actually you can do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The training we are given is phenomenal so just try it. Even If you only have a remote interest, come down and speak to us.”

The information morning is being organised with the help of Parallel Parents, a fostering agency who Rebecca and Tim are signed up with. The organisation has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted, and Rebecca said they have been so supportive throughout her fostering journey.

Other options, such as helping on a part time basis as a respite carer, can also be discussed at the event.