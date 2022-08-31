Police appeal to help locate inmates who absconded from Derbyshire prison

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Joyce failed to return to HMP Sudbury, near Ashbourne, following temporary day release on Saturday, August 27. The 31-year-old has names tattooed on his arm and torso, and has links to the Leicester and Swansea areas.

Joyce is serving a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal and was due to be released in May 2024.

Michael Casey and Thomas Kiely absconded from the prison at around 6.45pm on the same day. They are not thought to be with Joyce.

Any sightings of these men should be reported immediately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Casey, 22, is serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for burglary, and 30-year-old Kiely is serving a seven year and four-month sentence for the same offence.

Both Casey and Kiely have connections in Leicester, Warwickshire, Swansea, Dublin and London.

Anyone with information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting incident number 1024 of August 27:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101