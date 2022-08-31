Police appeal to help locate inmates who absconded from Derbyshire prison
Police are urging the public to help them locate three men who have absconded from a prison in Derbyshire.
Kieran Joyce failed to return to HMP Sudbury, near Ashbourne, following temporary day release on Saturday, August 27. The 31-year-old has names tattooed on his arm and torso, and has links to the Leicester and Swansea areas.
Joyce is serving a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal and was due to be released in May 2024.
Michael Casey and Thomas Kiely absconded from the prison at around 6.45pm on the same day. They are not thought to be with Joyce.
Casey, 22, is serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for burglary, and 30-year-old Kiely is serving a seven year and four-month sentence for the same offence.
Both Casey and Kiely have connections in Leicester, Warwickshire, Swansea, Dublin and London.
Anyone with information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting incident number 1024 of August 27:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.