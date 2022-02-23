Police appeal to Good Samaritans after Derbyshire assault
Police investigating an assault on a woman in Derbyshire want to trace the passers-by who helped her.
The incident happened in The Beeches, Nottingham Road, Long Eaton, at around 11.40pm on Friday, February 18.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said it was reported that a man had become ‘verbally aggressive towards a woman, before kicking her’.
“The woman, who is in her thirties, was helped by members of the public and given a lift home,” the spokesperson said.
“A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and in particular the passers-by who assisted the victim.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Natasha Atterby, quoting reference 22*99728.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
Phone – call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.