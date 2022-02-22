Police investigate anti-social behaviour after cars damaged near Derbyshire town
Police are investigating a spate of anti-social behaviour which saw a number of vehicles damaged close to a Derbyshire town.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:54 pm
Several vehicles were vandalised in Unstone on Friday, February 18 in the vicinity of Sheffield Road and Loundes Road.
The incidents took place between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.
If anyone has any information or CCTV that might help the investigation, they are asked to contact the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team via 101, or report this using either the online anti-social behaviour hub or Derbyshire Police’s online contact form.