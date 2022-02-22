Police investigate anti-social behaviour after cars damaged near Derbyshire town

Police are investigating a spate of anti-social behaviour which saw a number of vehicles damaged close to a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 6:54 pm

Several vehicles were vandalised in Unstone on Friday, February 18 in the vicinity of Sheffield Road and Loundes Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The incidents took place between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

If anyone has any information or CCTV that might help the investigation, they are asked to contact the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team via 101, or report this using either the online anti-social behaviour hub or Derbyshire Police’s online contact form.

Officers are looking into a series of incidents in Unstone.