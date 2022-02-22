Police investigate anti-social behaviour after cars damaged near Derbyshire town

Several vehicles were vandalised in Unstone on Friday, February 18 in the vicinity of Sheffield Road and Loundes Road.

If anyone has any information or CCTV that might help the investigation, they are asked to contact the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team via 101, or report this using either the online anti-social behaviour hub or Derbyshire Police’s online contact form.