Police appeal to find men after theft from store in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft that occurred on July 3 at a shop on West Street, Eckington.

Two males entered the store and used shopping baskets to select goods, before meeting and transferring their goods into one basket. They then fled from the premises with the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Officers wish to speak with the two pictured men in relation to this incident. If you recognise either of these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below details, quoting reference number 22000383108:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101