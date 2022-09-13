Police appeal to find men after theft from store in Derbyshire town
Officers are asking the public to help them locate two men in connection with a theft in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft that occurred on July 3 at a shop on West Street, Eckington.
Two males entered the store and used shopping baskets to select goods, before meeting and transferring their goods into one basket. They then fled from the premises with the items.
Officers wish to speak with the two pictured men in relation to this incident. If you recognise either of these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below details, quoting reference number 22000383108:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.