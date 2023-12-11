Police appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage after burglary at Derbyshire home

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into a burglary – urging the public to help their efforts.

Officers are currently investigating an incident that took place at an address on Wren Park Close, Ridgeway – between 2.30am and 3am on December 7.

The property was burgled and a white Volkswagen Golf VRM was stolen – with the registration plate J111 LCF.

Any witnesses who saw or heard anything are urged to come forward. Officers also wish to hear from those with CCTV cameras that may have picked up any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000751843:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101