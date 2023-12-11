Police appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage after burglary at Derbyshire home
Officers are currently investigating an incident that took place at an address on Wren Park Close, Ridgeway – between 2.30am and 3am on December 7.
The property was burgled and a white Volkswagen Golf VRM was stolen – with the registration plate J111 LCF.
Any witnesses who saw or heard anything are urged to come forward. Officers also wish to hear from those with CCTV cameras that may have picked up any suspicious activity.
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000751843:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.