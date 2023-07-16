News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after woman hospitalised following assault in Chesterfield

Officers are calling for witnesses to come forward after a woman was assaulted in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jul 2023, 22:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 22:16 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a woman being found in Purbeck Avenue, Chesterfield, just after 2am on Wednesday, July 5.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am on Wednesday morning, and wish to speak to a pair of men seen in the area around the same time.

The incident occurred on Purbeck Avenue.The incident occurred on Purbeck Avenue.
If you saw anything suspicious, or have CCTV footage, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*412440:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.