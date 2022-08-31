Police appeal for witnesses after vandals target play area at Derbyshire park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information after damage was caused to the multi-use games area near St John’s Road, Tideswell.

Between 4.20pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, August 13, a green metal fence was thrown over the boundary of the games area, landing on the surface and causing damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any anti-social behaviour or vandalism, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*501114:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101