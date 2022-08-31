News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after vandals target play area at Derbyshire park

Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at a games area in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:56 am

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information after damage was caused to the multi-use games area near St John’s Road, Tideswell.

Between 4.20pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, August 13, a green metal fence was thrown over the boundary of the games area, landing on the surface and causing damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed any anti-social behaviour or vandalism, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*501114:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.