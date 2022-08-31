News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Matlock, Bakewell and Ilkeston

Here are the latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:28 am

Donna Bennett, 28, of Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Adam Worrall, 35, of Bowns Yard, Somercotes: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with a traffic sign - namely a roundabout. Handed a six-month driving ban.

Liam Carter, 34, of Marlow Court, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £75 fine and £60 court costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Most Popular

Justin Evans, 40, of Field Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

James Lee, 41, of Station Road, Langley Mill, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Matthew snook, 20, of Gapsick Lane, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and three penalty points.

Craig Webster, 36, of Prince Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Handed £20 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

William Stainsby, 51, of Windmill Avenue, Kilburn: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Read More

Read More
Derbyshire Police paid £20,000 damages to driver who was headbutted by cop

Lee Wallace, 32, of Queen Street, Middleton by Wirksworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.

Henry smith, 27, of Corbriggs Caravan Site, Hasland: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.

Reece Marr, 27, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £45 fine and £60 court costs.

Giorgio Zsirai, 22, of Birchen Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 56 miles per hour. Handed £300 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Darren Adams, 50, of Watermeade, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 56 miles per hour.Case adjourned.

Lewis Powdrill, 25, of Noskwith Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a heavily tinted registration mark. Handed £134 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Emma Grzona, 41, of Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath. Fined £500, handed a £200 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and 10 penalty points.

Justin Armstrong, 52, of Cavell Drive, Danesmoor: Guilty of drug driving. Case adjourned.

Barry Birds, 45, of Colonel Wright Close, Bakewell: Guilty of common assault. Case adjourned.

Gyurel Kecho, 39, of Bank Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of possession of a gun and a knife in a public place. Case adjourned.

Loredana Ghioca, 34, of Horsehead Lane, Bolsover: Guilty of six counts of fraud by abuse of position. Case committed to Derby Crown Court for sentence.