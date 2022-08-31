Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Matlock, Bakewell and Ilkeston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Bennett, 28, of Main Road, Morton, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and three penalty points.

Adam Worrall, 35, of Bowns Yard, Somercotes: Guilty of driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with a traffic sign - namely a roundabout. Handed a six-month driving ban.

Liam Carter, 34, of Marlow Court, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £75 fine and £60 court costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Justin Evans, 40, of Field Drive, Shirebrook: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

James Lee, 41, of Station Road, Langley Mill, Heanor: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned.

Matthew snook, 20, of Gapsick Lane, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and three penalty points.

Craig Webster, 36, of Prince Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 miles per hour. Handed £20 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

William Stainsby, 51, of Windmill Avenue, Kilburn: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

Lee Wallace, 32, of Queen Street, Middleton by Wirksworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £80 fine and £60 court costs.

Henry smith, 27, of Corbriggs Caravan Site, Hasland: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £60 court costs.

Reece Marr, 27, of Sutton Hall Road, Bolsover: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £45 fine and £60 court costs.

Giorgio Zsirai, 22, of Birchen Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 56 miles per hour. Handed £300 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six penalty points.

Darren Adams, 50, of Watermeade, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 56 miles per hour.Case adjourned.

Lewis Powdrill, 25, of Noskwith Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving a vehicle with a heavily tinted registration mark. Handed £134 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Emma Grzona, 41, of Mansfield Road, Killamarsh, guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath. Fined £500, handed a £200 victim surcharge, £85 court costs and 10 penalty points.

Justin Armstrong, 52, of Cavell Drive, Danesmoor: Guilty of drug driving. Case adjourned.

Barry Birds, 45, of Colonel Wright Close, Bakewell: Guilty of common assault. Case adjourned.

Gyurel Kecho, 39, of Bank Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of possession of a gun and a knife in a public place. Case adjourned.