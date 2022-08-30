Derbyshire Police paid £20,000 damages to driver who was headbutted by cop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The settlement comes after PC Mark Knights was found guilty of assault during a 2020 trial then sacked from the force during a misconduct hearing the following year.

In December 2020 PC Knights was handed a six-month curfew for the assault.

His trial - held Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court - heard Knights delivered the headbutt after victim Ben Joynes confronted him over his foul language.

PC Mark Knights was found guilty of assault during a 2020 trial then sacked from the force (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knights swore at Mr Joynes when he told the officer he was unable to move his car due to being blocked in by traffic at the scene of an incident in Ambergate, Belper, on November 21, 2019.

After headbutting Mr Joynes, Knights then handcuffed him and placed him in the back of a police van - however he was released minutes later and no arrest was made.

After Knights’ dismissal last year Derbyshire Police’s deputy chief constable Kate Meynell said: “We expect our officers to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times and treat the public with respect.

“The public has a right to expect the highest standards of conduct from those delivering their policing service and the force will take appropriate action as necessary to uphold those standards.”

Mr Joyne’s damages claim was settled by Iain Gould - a solicitor who specialises in police misconduct cases - to the sum of £19,950.

He said: “Ben’s faith and trust in the Police, and the rule of law in general, was severely shaken by his brutal treatment at the hands of PC Knights and this had a profound psychological impact upon him.”

Commenting on the civil case, a Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “The force has settled a claim brought in relation to former PC Mark Knights which related to an assault, unlawful arrest, and malicious prosecution.

“PC Mark Knights was prosecuted following this incident and dismissed from the force.