Police appeal for witnesses after vandals strike at Derbyshire primary school’s playground
A primary school in a Derbyshire town was targeted by vandals – who damaged outdoor equipment and sprayed obscene graffiti.
Longstone Church of England Primary School, just outside Bakewell, reported that their outdoor area was vandalised over the weekend.
Play equipment was damaged, with bottles of paint being poured over some pieces, and others being daubed with obscene words and pictures.
READ THIS: Chesterfield protesters brave freezing weather to show solidarity with nurses – as NHS faces biggest mass walk out ever
The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating the incident. They have asked any witnesses, or those with CCTV footage, to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 22*732308:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.