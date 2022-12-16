News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after vandals strike at Derbyshire primary school’s playground

A primary school in a Derbyshire town was targeted by vandals – who damaged outdoor equipment and sprayed obscene graffiti.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Longstone Church of England Primary School, just outside Bakewell, reported that their outdoor area was vandalised over the weekend.

Play equipment was damaged, with bottles of paint being poured over some pieces, and others being daubed with obscene words and pictures.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to come forward.
The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating the incident. They have asked any witnesses, or those with CCTV footage, to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 22*732308:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.