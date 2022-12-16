Police appeal for witnesses after vandals strike at Derbyshire primary school’s playground

Longstone Church of England Primary School, just outside Bakewell, reported that their outdoor area was vandalised over the weekend.

Play equipment was damaged, with bottles of paint being poured over some pieces, and others being daubed with obscene words and pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to come forward.

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating the incident. They have asked any witnesses, or those with CCTV footage, to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 22*732308:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101