News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chesterfield protesters brave freezing weather to show solidarity with nurses – as NHS faces biggest mass walk out ever

Chesterfield residents gathered at New Square to support thousands of nursing staff protesting across England, Northern Ireland and Wales over pay conditions.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 9:40am

NHS campaigners, health workers, trade unionists and local residents gathered at noon today to show support and solidarity with nursing staff.

As the RCN launched its first ever national strike, Derbyshire protesters had to brave freezing conditions.

Hide Ad

Organisers of ‘Derbyshire Supports the Nurses: Chesterfield Rally’ said: “NHS staff have faced a decade long pay freeze and dwindling real pay. Acute staff shortages means mounting pressures at work. Nurses deserve pay and we must support their action.”

NHS campaigners, health workers, trade unionists and Chesterfield residents gathered in New Square at noon today to show support and solidarity with nursing staff as temperatures in Chesterfield reached only 4 Celsius degrees at the warmest part of the day.
Most Popular

Nationwide strike action follows the government’s decision to refuse reopening pay talks as ministers believe that the RCN's 19% pay rise demand was unaffordable.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital decided to opt out of the strike action and patients have not been affected by the protests.

Hide Ad

The second day of the strike action is planned on Tuesday, December 2022.

NHSChesterfieldNursesWalesEngland