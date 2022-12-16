Chesterfield protesters brave freezing weather to show solidarity with nurses – as NHS faces biggest mass walk out ever
Chesterfield residents gathered at New Square to support thousands of nursing staff protesting across England, Northern Ireland and Wales over pay conditions.
NHS campaigners, health workers, trade unionists and local residents gathered at noon today to show support and solidarity with nursing staff.
As the RCN launched its first ever national strike, Derbyshire protesters had to brave freezing conditions.
Organisers of ‘Derbyshire Supports the Nurses: Chesterfield Rally’ said: “NHS staff have faced a decade long pay freeze and dwindling real pay. Acute staff shortages means mounting pressures at work. Nurses deserve pay and we must support their action.”
Nationwide strike action follows the government’s decision to refuse reopening pay talks as ministers believe that the RCN's 19% pay rise demand was unaffordable.
Chesterfield Royal Hospital decided to opt out of the strike action and patients have not been affected by the protests.
The second day of the strike action is planned on Tuesday, December 2022.