Police appeal for witnesses after van crashes into wall of Derbyshire home before fleeing scene

Police are asking the public to aid their investigation after a van collided with the wall of a Derbyshire house and drove away.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:52 am

The incident happened at a property on Brook Street, Heage at around 1.30pm on Sunday, July 3.

It was reported that a van crashed into the front wall of the house and failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time that may have witnessed this – as well as those with CCTV or dashcam footage. Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000389895:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.