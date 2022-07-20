Police ‘very proud’ of teens in Derbyshire town who looked after elderly woman suffering medical episode amid heatwave

Police have praised the Derbyshire teens who looked after an elderly woman after she fell ill amid record temperatures.

On Tuesday, July 19, the Shirebrook and Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Teams undertook a joint search for an elderly woman who had become unwell on Shirebrook’s Market Place.

After scouring the area, the lady was found in the care of some teens – who made sure that she had got home.

Officers were full of praise for the teens.

In a Facebook post, a Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: “We'd like to thank the teens involved, you should all be very proud – these sorts of incidents show what the Shirebrook community is really all about. This is what we like to see!”

