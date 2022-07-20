Police ‘very proud’ of teens in Derbyshire town who looked after elderly woman suffering medical episode amid heatwave

On Tuesday, July 19, the Shirebrook and Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Teams undertook a joint search for an elderly woman who had become unwell on Shirebrook’s Market Place.

After scouring the area, the lady was found in the care of some teens – who made sure that she had got home.

In a Facebook post, a Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: “We'd like to thank the teens involved, you should all be very proud – these sorts of incidents show what the Shirebrook community is really all about. This is what we like to see!”