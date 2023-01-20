Police appeal for witnesses after two men left injured following attack in Derbyshire park
Officers are asking the public to help their investigation after two men were attacked in a Derbyshire park.
The incident happened between 6.30pm and 7.00pm at Normanton Park in Colwyn Avenue, Derby on Friday, January 13.
Two offenders are believed to have approached a car in the car park and smashed a window, before attacking the driver and passenger.
The driver was left with head and facial injuries and the passenger suffered a facial injury. Officers are keen to speak to the owners of a BMW car seen in the car park around the time of the incident.
Anyone who was in the park while the attack took place is urged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*26431:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.