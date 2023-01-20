Police appeal for witnesses after two men left injured following attack in Derbyshire park

The incident happened between 6.30pm and 7.00pm at Normanton Park in Colwyn Avenue, Derby on Friday, January 13.

Two offenders are believed to have approached a car in the car park and smashed a window, before attacking the driver and passenger.

The driver was left with head and facial injuries and the passenger suffered a facial injury. Officers are keen to speak to the owners of a BMW car seen in the car park around the time of the incident.

Officers are trying to locate a BMW that was spotted at the scene of the assault.

Anyone who was in the park while the attack took place is urged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*26431:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

