Police appeal for witnesses after thugs threaten Derbyshire pensioner before stealing his car

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Monday, July 4 in Sandham Lane, Ripley. The 66-year-old victim was approached by two men who threatened him and stole his car keys.

The pair then drove off in the victim’s blue Ford Focus, which has the partial registration WG06.

The first robber was described as white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, with curly ginger hair and wearing a green Manchester United cap. He had a red, diamond shaped tattoo on his left cheek and was wearing a black jacket, dark green trousers and black trainers.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the police.

The second was also white, and was wearing a white Manchester United cap, army camouflage colour bomber jacket, jeans and black trainers. Both men are believed to be in their twenties.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who recognises the description of these men.

Anyone with private CCTV or dashcam installed in the area is also asked to check their footage to see if it has captured anything which may be useful to officers.

To report information, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods, quoting incident number 22*383843:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.