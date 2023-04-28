News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after thieves strike at property in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for help from the public as they investigate a burglary in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read

The burglary occurred at a farm in Little Hucklow at around 11.30pm on April 18.

Thieves searched the property and stole cash and other items before being disturbed by the homeowner.

Officers now want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, those with CCTV footage or anybody with further information that might aid their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police.
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000230948:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.