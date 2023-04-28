Police appeal for witnesses after thieves strike at property in Derbyshire village
Officers are appealing for help from the public as they investigate a burglary in a Derbyshire village.
The burglary occurred at a farm in Little Hucklow at around 11.30pm on April 18.
Thieves searched the property and stole cash and other items before being disturbed by the homeowner.
Officers now want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, those with CCTV footage or anybody with further information that might aid their investigation.
READ THIS: Mountain rescue team save dog and owner who “may not have survived the night” at Peak District beauty spot
If you can help, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000230948:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.