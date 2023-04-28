Mountain rescue team save dog and owner who “may not have survived the night” at Peak District beauty spot

On Thursday, April 29, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to attend an “unusual call-out” at Kinder Downfall.

In a Facebook post, a KMRT spokesperson said: “We were asked to assist a dog walker whose dog had become stuck on a ledge at Kinder Downfall.

“The lady had spent three hours trying to retrieve the dog herself, without success, so called for help. We were able to deploy a fast party to locate the lady and dog, and assess the situation.

The KMRT were able to bring the dog and its owner back down to safety.

“The weather was poor and the lady was extremely cold – she may not have survived the night without our intervention. After careful assessment of the situation, we decided to implement a full rope rescue to retrieve the dog. This involved carrying significant equipment to the Downfall and rigging it (helicopters were unavailable due to the low cloud base).

