Mountain rescue team save dog and owner who “may not have survived the night” at Peak District beauty spot
A mountain rescue team was called out to save a dog who had gotten stuck at a popular Peak District beauty spot – bringing the pet and its owner to safety.
On Thursday, April 29, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to attend an “unusual call-out” at Kinder Downfall.
In a Facebook post, a KMRT spokesperson said: “We were asked to assist a dog walker whose dog had become stuck on a ledge at Kinder Downfall.
“The lady had spent three hours trying to retrieve the dog herself, without success, so called for help. We were able to deploy a fast party to locate the lady and dog, and assess the situation.
“The weather was poor and the lady was extremely cold – she may not have survived the night without our intervention. After careful assessment of the situation, we decided to implement a full rope rescue to retrieve the dog. This involved carrying significant equipment to the Downfall and rigging it (helicopters were unavailable due to the low cloud base).
“Happily, we were able to retrieve the dog. The lady, rescued dog and another three dogs were all walked down to the safety of our base. The team retreated to bed at around 3.00am after an epic seven-hour call-out.”