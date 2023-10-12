Police appeal for witnesses after theft at property in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called just after 9.10am on Tuesday, October 3, to reports of a theft at a property in Merlin Way, Ilkeston.

It was at 12.30am on Saturday, September 30 when an outside unit at the property was broken into, and several items were taken from inside.

An investigation into the incident has been launched. Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the evening of Friday, September 29 and overnight to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information about the incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*613189: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101