Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted and robbed by two men in Derbyshire town
Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was assaulted during a robbery in a Derbyshire town.
A teenage boy reported that he was at the skate park off Derwent Street, Belper with his friends on Wednesday, August 17. At around 4.30pm, he was approached by two men. They threatened the victim and assaulted him, before stealing his phone and jacket.
The attackers are described as white, and were wearing all-black clothing with their faces covered. They are believed to have been around 18-years-old.
Following the incident, the men were seen to head off across the field behind the B&M store towards Thornton’s Field.
Anyone with information, or who has private CCTV installed in the area, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*478433.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.