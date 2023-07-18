The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team are continuing to investigate a spate of deliberate fires in Langwith last month.

Crews from the Shirebrook Fire Station attended more than 20 incidents in a 10 day period – including a fire that was set at the Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station.

The Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station was targeted in one incident.

Officers are urging any witnesses, or those with information, to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000380112:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

