Police appeal for witnesses after man threatened with knife by masked gang during Derbyshire robbery

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:33 GMT
Officers have called for witnesses to come forward after a man was robbed by a masked gang in Derbyshire – with one of the offenders wielding a knife.

The incident occurred between 4.00am and 5.00am on December 6 when a man walking along Osmaston Road in Derby – near the junction with Hartington Street.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was approached by four men wearing dark clothing and face coverings. They then threatened him with a knife, before stealing money and a bank card from him.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*724804:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

