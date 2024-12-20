Police appeal for witnesses after man threatened with knife by masked gang during Derbyshire robbery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers have called for witnesses to come forward after a man was robbed by a masked gang in Derbyshire – with one of the offenders wielding a knife.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred between 4.00am and 5.00am on December 6 when a man walking along Osmaston Road in Derby – near the junction with Hartington Street.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was approached by four men wearing dark clothing and face coverings. They then threatened him with a knife, before stealing money and a bank card from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*724804:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.