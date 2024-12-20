Police appeal for witnesses after man threatened with knife by masked gang during Derbyshire robbery
The incident occurred between 4.00am and 5.00am on December 6 when a man walking along Osmaston Road in Derby – near the junction with Hartington Street.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He was approached by four men wearing dark clothing and face coverings. They then threatened him with a knife, before stealing money and a bank card from him.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*724804:
