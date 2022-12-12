Police appeal for witnesses after man injured in Chesterfield town centre altercation

At around 2am on Saturday, 10 December, an altercation between three men and a woman took place at Steeplegate in Chesterfield town centre. A 31-year-old man suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 27-year-old man, 33-year-old man and 28 year-old woman were arrested. Police are asking anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact us using the following methods and quoting reference number 22*721626: send a private message to their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form or Phone – call on 101

A 31-year-old man suffered injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident on Steeplegate