Police appeal for witnesses after man injured in Chesterfield town centre altercation
Police are appealling for witnesses to come forward, after a man was injured in Chesterfield town centre altercation
At around 2am on Saturday, 10 December, an altercation between three men and a woman took place at Steeplegate in Chesterfield town centre. A 31-year-old man suffered injuries and was taken to hospital.
A 27-year-old man, 33-year-old man and 28 year-old woman were arrested. Police are asking anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact us using the following methods and quoting reference number 22*721626: send a private message to their Facebook page; Twitter – direct message their contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form or Phone – call on 101
Alternatively, if you know anything that may be helpful, you can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.