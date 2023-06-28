Police appeal for witnesses after man attempts to rob woman in her 60s at supermarket in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to the Aldi supermarket in Ashford Road, Bakewell, just before 6.00pm on Wednesday, June 21 – following reports that a man had tried to steal a handbag.
The victim, a woman in her 60s, was approached by a man who attempted to take her bag – before fleeing empty-handed.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact the force using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*381517:
Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.