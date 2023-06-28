Woman arrested after crash that killed two pensioners in Derbyshire village

It follows a collision in Chaddesden, just outside of Derby, that saw a man and woman in their 80s die.

The incident occurred just after 2pm in Nottingham Road – close to the junction of Highfield Lane – on Tuesday, June 13.

A Ford Mondeo and a Jaguar XF were involved in the incident.

A woman has been arrested after a fatal crash that killed two people

The driver of the Jaguar, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but did not survive, while the passenger, a woman also in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mondeo, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital and has subsequently been arrested and released on non-conditional bail.

Police are continuing enquiries into the circumstances of the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnesses the collision – in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that captured the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*362086:

Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call us on 101