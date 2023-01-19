News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked by dog in Derbyshire village

Witnesses to an incident which saw a Derbyshire man attacked by a dog are being urged to come forward by the police.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers are investigating an incident during which a man was bitten by a dog on the footpaths between Wood Lane, Horsley Woodhouse and Main Road, Smalley on December 29 2022.

The dog is believed to have been in a pack of around 10 terriers, being walked by a female thought to be in her 30’s – who was wearing a big purple coat and a grey hat.

Officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with information, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*3939:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.