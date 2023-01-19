Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked by dog in Derbyshire village
Witnesses to an incident which saw a Derbyshire man attacked by a dog are being urged to come forward by the police.
Officers are investigating an incident during which a man was bitten by a dog on the footpaths between Wood Lane, Horsley Woodhouse and Main Road, Smalley on December 29 2022.
The dog is believed to have been in a pack of around 10 terriers, being walked by a female thought to be in her 30’s – who was wearing a big purple coat and a grey hat.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with information, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*3939:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.