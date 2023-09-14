Police appeal for witnesses after gang of men attack staff at McDonald’s near Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police were called to the McDonald’s in Derby Road, Clay Cross at 10pm on Wednesday, September 13 – following a report of threats being made to staff.
Five men had threatened and assaulted staff before the group left the scene.
An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with information which can help with enquiries.
If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*571101:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.