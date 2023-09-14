News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after gang of men attack staff at McDonald’s near Chesterfield

Officers are investigating an incident last night that saw staff at a McDonald’s branch near Chesterfield assaulted by five men.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to the McDonald’s in Derby Road, Clay Cross at 10pm on Wednesday, September 13 – following a report of threats being made to staff.

Five men had threatened and assaulted staff before the group left the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with information which can help with enquiries.

The incident occurred last night at the McDonald’s in Clay Cross.
If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*571101:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.