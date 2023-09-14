Police appeal for witnesses after gang of men attack staff at McDonald’s near Chesterfield

Watch more videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to the McDonald’s in Derby Road, Clay Cross at 10pm on Wednesday, September 13 – following a report of threats being made to staff.

Five men had threatened and assaulted staff before the group left the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with information which can help with enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The incident occurred last night at the McDonald’s in Clay Cross.

If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*571101:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101