Police appeal for witnesses after flowers and urn stolen from Dame Vivienne Westwood‘s grave in Derbyshire
Derbyshire Police were called to a reported theft from the grave of fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood in Chapel Brow in Tintwistle, just after 6.20pm on Sunday, May 28.
Officers are continuing their investigation into the incident and have urged those who saw anything suspicious in the area between midnight on Sunday, May 21 and midday on Sunday, May 28 to come forward.
READ THIS: Shocking photos show car that burst into flames – causing delays along busy Derbyshire A-road
If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*326238:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or use any of the online reporting tools on the force website or Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.