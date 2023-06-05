News you can trust since 1855
Officers are searching for witnesses after some flowers and an urn were taken from Dame Vivienne Westwood‘s grave in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to a reported theft from the grave of fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood in Chapel Brow in Tintwistle, just after 6.20pm on Sunday, May 28.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the incident and have urged those who saw anything suspicious in the area between midnight on Sunday, May 21 and midday on Sunday, May 28 to come forward.

British Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood (Photo credit should read FIONA HANSON/AFP via Getty Images)British Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood (Photo credit should read FIONA HANSON/AFP via Getty Images)
If you have any information about the incident, you can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*326238:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or use any of the online reporting tools on the force website or Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.