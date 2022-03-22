Police appeal for witnesses after driver causes damage at Derbyshire sports club
Officers are asking the public to help their investigation into an incident at a Derbyshire sports club.
On Thursday, March 17, a green Toyota Rav 4 was seen churning up the long meadow at Ridgeway Sports and Social Club.
An Eckington SNT spokesperson said the driver had caused damage, and that officers are looking for anyone who was in the area between 2.30pm and 2.45pm, and who may have witnessed the vehicle, to assist with their enquiries.
If you have any information, it can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods, quoting reference number 22*159754:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.