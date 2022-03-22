Police appeal for witnesses after driver causes damage at Derbyshire sports club

On Thursday, March 17, a green Toyota Rav 4 was seen churning up the long meadow at Ridgeway Sports and Social Club.

An Eckington SNT spokesperson said the driver had caused damage, and that officers are looking for anyone who was in the area between 2.30pm and 2.45pm, and who may have witnessed the vehicle, to assist with their enquiries.

If you have any information, it can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods, quoting reference number 22*159754:

Officers are encouraging anyone who may have seen the car to come forward.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101