‘I don’t feel safe’ - Chesterfield woman calls for action against speeding drivers at Tesco Extra

Jade, in her 40s, suffers from anxiety and said she prefers to do her shopping in the evenings, when the store is quieter.

She has, however, struggled to access the store due to speeders in the car park, who she said treat the area like a race track.

“It’s been going on for quite a while, they were there before lockdown. They show up in the evenings and bomb round the place, tires screeching and all that - I was in Tesco about a week ago and there were lads there acting like it was a speed circuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco have said they are working to resolve the problems with anti-social drivers at their Chesterfield store.

“I don’t know what other people feel, but walking across the car park, you don’t know what’s going to come up. I know they have speed bumps but they don’t really slow them down.

“I’m really frustrated about the situation - to be honest with you, I don’t feel safe going across the car park when those lads are there, driving round as if no one else exists. I think it’s a really bad experience.”

Jade said a CCTV van had been deployed at Tesco and seemed to act as a deterrent, but the drivers simply returned when the van left. She said that she refused to shop at the store again until the issue had been resolved.

“They must know about it, otherwise they wouldn’t have deployed the CCTV van. Maybe they deployed the van and didn’t see anything, cause they’re obviously not going to turn up when they see the cameras, so they’ve said nothing is happening here and they’ve gone away.

“My friend tried to report it to the police and they said that you have to take it up with Tesco as it’s their property. We should be able to report it to the police.

“I’m dead serious about not going there again, I’m shopping at my local Co-op instead. I’m just really annoyed with Tesco - they need to deal with it.”