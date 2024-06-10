Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are calling for witnesses to come forward after a dog attack in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident at Butterley Reservoir, during which a dog caused injury to another dog.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on May 27. Officers are appealing for witnesses, or those with any information, to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000329917:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101