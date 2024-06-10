Police appeal for witnesses after dog attack at Derbyshire reservoir

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:32 BST
Officers are calling for witnesses to come forward after a dog attack in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident at Butterley Reservoir, during which a dog caused injury to another dog.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on May 27. Officers are appealing for witnesses, or those with any information, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you can help the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000329917:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

