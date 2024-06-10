Police appeal for witnesses after dog attack at Derbyshire reservoir
Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident at Butterley Reservoir, during which a dog caused injury to another dog.
The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on May 27. Officers are appealing for witnesses, or those with any information, to come forward.
If you can help the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000329917:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.