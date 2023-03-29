Police appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire man attacked in broad daylight

Derbyshire Police received reports of an incident on Monday, February 27 – with a man attacked on Osmaston Road, Derby between 12.00pm and 12.30pm.

The victim, aged in his 30s, suffered a facial injury and a cut to his hand.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or who can identify the person responsible.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the police.

The offender was described as a white man, in his 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a cream jumper and was driving a blue coloured saloon car.

Anyone with information can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*123152:

Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101