Police appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire man attacked in broad daylight
Officers investigating an assault on a Derbyshire man are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Derbyshire Police received reports of an incident on Monday, February 27 – with a man attacked on Osmaston Road, Derby between 12.00pm and 12.30pm.
The victim, aged in his 30s, suffered a facial injury and a cut to his hand.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or who can identify the person responsible.
The offender was described as a white man, in his 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall. He was wearing a cream jumper and was driving a blue coloured saloon car.
Anyone with information can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*123152:
Facebook – private message /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.