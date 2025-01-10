Police appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire crash that left injured pedestrian needing hospital treatment
A white Ford Ranger was in collision with a man at the junction of Rotherham Road and Rotherham Close in Killamarsh – at around 2.00pm on Tuesday, December 3 2024.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The man was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital to be treated for minor head injuries.
“Since the incident officers have been following a number of lines of investigation and are now appealing for the public’s help.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage – of particular interest is the manner of driving in the lead up to the incident.
“In addition, we would like to hear from any residents, businesses or organisations based close to the junction of Rotherham Road and Rotherham Close, who may have CCTV footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to officers.”
Anyone with information in relation to the incident can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*720092:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.