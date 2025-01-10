Police appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire crash that left injured pedestrian needing hospital treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are calling for witnesses to come forward after a crash in Derbyshire – which saw an injured pedestrian taken to hospital.

A white Ford Ranger was in collision with a man at the junction of Rotherham Road and Rotherham Close in Killamarsh – at around 2.00pm on Tuesday, December 3 2024.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The man was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital to be treated for minor head injuries.

“Since the incident officers have been following a number of lines of investigation and are now appealing for the public’s help.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage – of particular interest is the manner of driving in the lead up to the incident.

“In addition, we would like to hear from any residents, businesses or organisations based close to the junction of Rotherham Road and Rotherham Close, who may have CCTV footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to officers.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*720092:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.