Police appeal for witnesses after crash sees man hit by van in Derbyshire village

Derbyshire Police were called just before 6.55pm on Monday, October 9 – following reports of an incident in Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam.

A van had collided with a black Vauxhall Astra before going onto a grass verge and hitting a man.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and there will be increased patrols in the area over the next few days.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

This is being treated as an isolated incident and officers believe there is no wider threat to the community. Residents can raise any concerns with officers around the Kirk Hallam area.

As part of their investigation, officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or those with any CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*628537:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101