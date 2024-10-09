Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Derbyshire town centre – which saw vehicle mount pavement
The incident happened at around 12.10pm on September 30, in the Co-op car park on Derby Road, Ripley.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A black Nissan Qashqai is reported to have collided with a grey Skoda. The Qashqai then left the car park, turning right towards High Street, where it is said to have mounted the pavement – causing pedestrians to move out of the way. It then headed in the direction of Cromford Road.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the Qashqai driving through the town centre – especially those with dashcam or CCTV footage – are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 300 of October 8:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.