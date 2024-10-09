Police issue statement on reports of man attempting to take child from outside shop in Derbyshire town

Police have issued a statement regarding social media reports of an incident in a Derbyshire town – which allegedly saw a man attempt to take a child.

The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a statement concerning reports of an incident in Heanor, made on social media, which is alleged to have taken place on October 4.

A team spokesperson said: “We are aware of a post on a local spotted site, which refers to a man trying to take a child from outside a shop on Ilkeston Road, Heanor – which was posted on October 4.

“Amongst the comments on the post, it states that police have been informed, however, we have had no formal reports via our contact methods of this nature.

Officers have issued a statement regarding the alleged incident.

“If you have any information about the incident referenced in the post, please come forward and report it to us via one of the following methods so that we can make further enquiries.”

You can contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

