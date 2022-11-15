News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after car shot at in Derbyshire town centre

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a car in a Derbyshire town was hit by pellets from a BB gun.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident occurred just after 10.00pm on October 27 in High Street, Alfreton – close to the mini roundabout near Lidl.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and was since released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The incident took place on Alfreton’s High Street.

Anyone who was in the area, in particular anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*628501:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.