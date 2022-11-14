Eden Stratford, 27, was brought to a stop by police as she tried to drive off again after hitting the Kia Sportage and a van.

Prosecutor Rosie McDaid described how on January 9 police received two calls that Stratford was behind the wheel of her partner's car.

She said: “She appeared to be having an argument with him - he ended up on the bonnet of the car.

“She drove off before stopping in the Bull’s Head car park.”

However as police approached the defendant fled again in the car and crashed into the two stationary vehicles, trying to flee on foot before being arrested.

As Stratford was placed in a police car officers could smell alcohol coming from her breath.

After being taken into hospital and while in police custody the defendant refused to provide a blood sample.

The court heard Stratford had previous convictions including driving without due care and attention, failing to provide a sample and assaulting an emergency worker.

Stratford of Sims Croft, Old Whittington, admitted dangerous driving, criminal damage and failing to stop.