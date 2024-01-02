News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for witnesses after business hit by burglary in Peak District village

Officers have called for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a burglary in the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:11 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 14:11 GMT
The incident took place around 3.30am on Friday, December 22 – at a business on Commercial Road, Tideswell. Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage.

If you can assist with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*783684:

Officers have encouraged anyone with information to come forward.Officers have encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or

Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.