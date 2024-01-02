Police appeal for witnesses after business hit by burglary in Peak District village
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place around 3.30am on Friday, December 22 – at a business on Commercial Road, Tideswell. Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage.
READ THIS: Police bid to trace Derbyshire man in connection with serious assault – with public urged not to approach
If you can assist with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*783684:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or
Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.