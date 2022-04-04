The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a burglary that happened between 4.30pm on Saturday, April 2 and 4.00pm on Sunday, April 3 at 55 West Lea, Clowne.

The offender/s forced entry to the property, gaining access through the rear door. They then went on to steal power tools from the house.

If you have CCTV or witnessed anything suspicious around the above times relating to this incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*190565:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Power tools were taken from the property.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101