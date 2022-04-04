Police appeal for witnesses after burglars strike in Derbyshire town
Police are asking the public to help their investigation into a burglary in a Derbyshire town.
The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a burglary that happened between 4.30pm on Saturday, April 2 and 4.00pm on Sunday, April 3 at 55 West Lea, Clowne.
The offender/s forced entry to the property, gaining access through the rear door. They then went on to steal power tools from the house.
If you have CCTV or witnessed anything suspicious around the above times relating to this incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*190565:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.