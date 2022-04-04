Police appeal for witnesses after burglars strike in Derbyshire town

Police are asking the public to help their investigation into a burglary in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:40 pm

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a burglary that happened between 4.30pm on Saturday, April 2 and 4.00pm on Sunday, April 3 at 55 West Lea, Clowne.

The offender/s forced entry to the property, gaining access through the rear door. They then went on to steal power tools from the house.

If you have CCTV or witnessed anything suspicious around the above times relating to this incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*190565:

Power tools were taken from the property.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

