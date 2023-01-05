Police appeal for witnesses after Boxing Day attack in Derbyshire town centre
Witnesses have been urged to come forward after a town centre assault in Derbyshire on Boxing Day.
Officers are investigating an assault that took place on Station Road, Hadfield on the evening of Monday, December 26.
They are keen to hear from any witnesses, or those with either CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000753152:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.