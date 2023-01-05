Police appeal for witnesses after Boxing Day attack in Derbyshire town centre

Officers are investigating an assault that took place on Station Road, Hadfield on the evening of Monday, December 26.

They are keen to hear from any witnesses, or those with either CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000753152:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101